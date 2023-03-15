Newcastle transfer news: Magpies eyeing move for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson











The Athletic reports that Newcastle United hold an interest in Brennan Johnson – who’s been on fire for Nottingham Forest in recent weeks.

Newcastle are enjoying a brilliant campaign under Eddie Howe and we will be hoping to secure a place in the top-four over the next couple of months.

The Magpies dipped into the market in January to bring in Anthony Gordon from Everton, but they will be looking ahead to the summer as they bid to build on such a promising campaign.

Johnson has been in lethal goalscoring form for Forest over the past few weeks as he’s netted five goals in his last eight Premier League appearances.

And it seems that the 21-year-old’s impressive form has caught Newcastle’s attention.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle want Johnson

The Athletic reports that Newcastle like Johnson as the club searches for an ‘adaptable forward’ who can play across the frontline.

Johnson has shown he can fill in across the front-three for Forest and he’s enjoying an impressive debut season in England’s top-flight.

The Wales international was the club’s top scorer last season as he netted 19 goals to help them end their long wait for a return to the Premier League.

He hasn’t quite managed the same output so far this season, but he has registered 11 goal involvements in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Johnson will undoubtedly be attracting interest from a host of top clubs as he looks like a player with a bright future ahead of him.

Roy Keane already labelled him a ‘really talented’ forward before Forest picked up a shock 1-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup last season.

“He’s a talented kid,” he told ITV back in January last year. “No doubt a lot of teams are looking at him and we’ll see if Forest can hold on to him.

“It will be interested to see what he’s like against a tricky team. He’s got a bit of pace and he’s tricky. He’s got an assist in him and he’s really talented. Sometimes you need to go out on loan.

“They’ll have known he had a future here. It helped him mature playing in the lower leagues. Sometimes you have to be patient, but when you get a chance you need to take it.” as quoted by Nottinghamshire Live.

Johnson would undoubtedly be a brilliant addition to Howe’s side and at just 21, he has the potential to develop into a top player.

Newcastle have been targeting younger players since Howe’s arrival as they look to build a side capable of challenging at the top of the Premier League table.

They will be keeping a keen eye on Johnson’s situation at the City Ground, especially if Forest end up being relegated this season.

