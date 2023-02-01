Newcastle transfer news: Jude Bellingham now a summer target for Eddie Howe











Newcastle United have now joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham this summer.

That’s according to Sport BILD, via Sport Witness and Sport.de, who provide more details on the deal.

Bellingham is set to be potentially the most wanted player in world football in a few months’ time.

The 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength since joining Dortmund in 2020.

Bellingham was fantastic for England at the World Cup, and now regularly wears the captain’s armband for Dortmund.

Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For a teenager to already be leading one of Europe’s biggest clubs is a huge achievement.

Plenty of clubs have already been linked with a move for Bellingham.

Liverpool are particularly keen, and want Bellingham to be the start of their midfield revolution.

Real Madrid are also interested, and ESPN have suggested they could spend £89m to sign him.

However, Chelsea’s move to sign Enzo Fernandez for £107m is set to raise his asking price even further.

Newcastle joining the race to sign Bellingham is only going to increase his final transfer figure further.

Newcastle want to sign Bellingham

The report suggests that, ‘Newcastle United is said to have serious ambitions to transfer the BVB leader.’

They list Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City as potential competitors.

However, they also suggest that, ‘the 19-year-old is said to have already ruled out playing for Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea in the future.’

If Newcastle were to sign Bellingham, it would be the biggest statement of their intent yet.

Newcastle’s transfer policy under their new ownership has been relatively measured thus far.

Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

It’s also worked a treat, as they currently sit in the top four of the Premier League, and have a cup final to look forward to.

Eddie Howe has done a magnificent job, but their interest in Bellingham shows they’re looking at going to the next level.

Qualification for the Champions League is a must, and could give them an advantage over Liverpool.

The Reds currently look set to miss out, and have been on the decline this season.

If Newcastle could sign Bellingham, it would show the rest of the Premier League they’re aiming to go to the very top.

