Newcastle transfer news: Jacobs says Howe views Kvaratskhelia as great fit for Magpies











Newcastle United are in the race for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs.

The reporter, writing on CaughtOffside, claims the Magpies are keeping close tabs on the 22-year-old.

Jacobs also claims that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is particularly fond of Kvaratskhelia.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The Magpies manager apparently likes the Georgia international as he’s “fast, technical and a natural in a 4-3-3.”

However, Newcastle – or any of Kvaratskhelia’s other suitors – can probably expect to pay up to £100million for him.

“Manchester City and Newcastle are two Premier League clubs keeping close tabs on Kvaratskhelia,” wrote Jacobs.

“He is also drawing attention from PSG and Real Madrid.

“Eddie Howe, in particular, sees Kvaratskhelia as a fit because he’s fast, technical and a natural in a 4-3-3.

“Napoli don’t want to sell. It really is as simple as that.

“And they definitely don’t want a summer where they let Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia go.

“Kvaratskhelia isn’t yet eyeing up a Napoli exit.

“And the idea he’ll be available for £50m is a bit of a myth.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Napoli value him at close to double that.”

“But this isn’t a case of Napoli offering up a price to suitors. They don’t want to engage.

“Kvaratskhelia’s agent is exploring the market as part of a normal due diligence.

“There’s no doubt he’ll have plenty of summer options. But Napoli is the perfect club for Kvaradona right now.”

Can Newcastle land ‘Kvaradona’?

Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed a rise to stardom this season since arriving in Serie A last summer.

The winger joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi in a reported £8.5m move in July last year.

It didn’t take long for Kvaratskhelia to make a name for himself at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

He has registered a staggering 12 goals and 15 assists from just 26 appearances in all competitions.

Kvaratskhelia’s efforts have helped Napoli establish an 18-point lead at the top of the Serie A table.

Luciano Spalletti’s charges also boast a 2-0 lead over Eintracht Frankfurt after their Champions League last-16 first-leg.

Jamie Carragher sung Kvaratskhelia’s praises on CBS Sports, saying: “I think he’s the most exciting player in Europe.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“You could see him in a Real Madrid shirt next season.”

Newcastle certainly have the financial muscle to bring Kvaratskhelia to St James’ Park next season.

However, the Magpies will probably find themselves in a huge race for the Georgian star’s signature, and would have to pay a huge amount.

Besides, Newcastle would have to prise Kvaratskhelia away from a club that’s still on course for a Serie A and Champions League double.

Nonetheless, it’s not impossible. Let’s see what happens over the coming months and in the summer transfer window.