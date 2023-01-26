Newcastle transfer news: Fabrizio Romano shares latest Anthony Gordon update











Newcastle United are hoping to sign Everton winger Anthony Gordon in the last few days of the January transfer window.

A report from The Athletic has suggested that the Magpies and the Toffees met before Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Eddie Howe’s side are keen to bring in an attacking player after Chris Wood linked up with Nottingham Forest this month.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Although Gordon isn’t a like-for-like replacement, Newcastle reportedly see him as a player who can operate in a number of positions across the front line.

On Thursday, there were further developments regarding Gordon and Everton, with Newcastle circling in pursuit of the player.

Fabrizio Romano’s latest Twitter update on the saga, at 15:11, revealed that Gordon has once again missed training.

The transfer insider reported that Gordon “wants Newcastle move”. Personal terms are already agreed and an official proposal submitted days ago.

Everton are “expected to make a decision soon”, though negotiations between clubs have been slow, added Romano.

Later on in the day, the Daily Mail reported that Gordon has told Everton he has no intention of returning.

The Toffees apparently want £55million for the 21-year-old, which is ‘above what Newcastle are willing to pay’.

Can Newcastle benefit from Everton chaos?

Things seem to be going from bad to worse at Everton. Now, one of their homegrown stars is reportedly trying to force a move.

Although it’s not nice to hear about a player allegedly missing training in order to try to force a move, it could potentially benefit Newcastle.

The Toffees could, of course, let Gordon rot in the reserves out of principle.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, that will ultimately hurt them in the end. His valuation could drop by millions between now and the summer.

Newcastle will be hoping that Everton will now be willing to negotiate over Gordon ahead of a deal before the deadline.