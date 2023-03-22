Newcastle tracking 'incredible' player who will cost far more than £30m











Newcastle are keeping tabs on Watford forward Joao Pedro ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Athletic report that the striker has interest from Newcastle, Milan and a number of other unnamed potential suitors.

They say that the Magpies tried to buy Pedro for £30 million last summer, but he would cost far more than that now.

The exact value will be impacted by whether Pedro can help Watford get promoted, or whether they remain in the Championship and reliant on parachute payments.

Newcastle tracking Joao Pedro ahead of potential summer swoop

The report says that failed bid and potential bump in the asking price has not put Newcastle off ahead of the transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle want to sign a striker in the mould of Chris Wood, who departed the club in January, just a year after joining.

The New Zealand international joined Nottingham Forest on loan, and the move will become permanent in the summer for £15million.

When Wood was still a Newcastle player, the Athletic reported that the club would have swapped Pedro for the towering New Zealander.

So the club may still see the ‘incredible‘ Pedro as an option and an upgrade on Wood, taking into account Callum Wilson’s injury problems too.

But Newcastle may now have other priorities, such as Scott McTominay or Kieran Tierney when the summer window opens.