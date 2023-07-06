Newcastle to hold talks with agent of ‘superstar’ target in next few days

Newcastle United have already made one marquee signing this summer in the shape of Sandro Tonali.

Now, according to a report in Italy, the Magpies could potentially be looking to bring in another Italian star.

Corriere dello Sport – via Sport Witness – claims Newcastle are planning ‘new talks’ with Federico Chiesa’s agent.

The Magpies are ‘increasingly ambitious’ after securing Champions League football last season.

Now, in wake of Tonali’s arrival, Newcastle are reportedly considering an ‘all-Italian one-two’ to get Chiesa as well.

The Magpies’ rapports with the €60million-rated (£51million) player’s agent, Fali Ramadani, ‘are excellent’.

With that in mind, Newcastle’s plan is reportedly to ‘build an interesting operation’.

This would be in hope of tempting Juventus into selling their attacking talent.

Over the coming days, the Magpies will reportedly carry out ‘more direct surveys’ with the player and his club.

‘New exploratory talks’ are in the pipeline to try and work out the feasibility of a potential signing for Newcastle.

The Magpies are apparently happy to take their time and work out a deal ‘without tears’ for all parties involved.

Our view

Corriere dello Sport recently reported that Juve boss Max Allegri no longer considers Chiesa a key player.

The manager previously used a 4-3-3 formation, but he switched to 3-5-2 last season.

This formation doesn’t benefit Chiesa, as he doesn’t ‘fully express his potential’ as a second striker or forward.

With that in mind, the reported Newcastle target is now apparently ‘looking around’ for a potential move.

This is great news for the Magpies if true, as it could make things easier in terms of striking a deal.

Chiesa is an extremely talented player who’s yet to reach his prime and has been lauded as a ‘superstar‘ in Italy.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are going from strength to strength and are looking to build a team worthy of their status.