Newcastle teammates hail Elliot Anderson after Nottingham Forest display











Elliot Anderson had a goal disallowed by VAR as Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground last night.

It would have been his maiden strike for the club and the decision to chalk it off was controversial, even though Newcastle won anyway.

After the game, Anderson took to Instagram to bemoan the decision to rule out his goal but also celebrate a vital win.

The result puts Newcastle right back in the race for the top four, with Liverpool and Manchester United not playing this weekend.

Newcastle stars react to Elliot Anderson display v Nottingham Forest

There were plenty of Newcastle players in the replies to his post, congratulating him on his performance as well as winding him up about the goal.

Even Mehrdad Ghodoussi was there, praising Anderson’s display as well as reacting to a joke by Sean Longstaff about the disallowed goal.

The goal will come for Anderson, who is making the jump from the academy setup to the first team impressively.

As for the disallowed goal, Newcastle will just be thankful that it had no bearing on the result on the night especially at a really tough place to go.

They now sit a point outside the top four, with a game in hand on Tottenham, which will move to two by the end of the weekend.

The EFL Cup final was a distraction but after the international break, the Magpies can focus on chasing that seat at European football’s top table.