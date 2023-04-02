Newcastle target Kang-in Lee expected to leave Mallorca











Reported Newcastle United target Kang-in Lee is reportedly expected to leave Mallorca this summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported today that the South Korea international is set for a new challenge from next season.

Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Lee has been with Mallorca for two seasons now, and has seriously impressed with the Spanish outfit.

The 22-year-old has wowed with his wonderful technical ability.

He’s caught the eye for his ability to fashion chances, and it looks as though another team will be benefiting from that later this year.

Romano says that ‘there are good chances for Lee to try a new challenge in England’. He adds that a number of Premier League clubs are chasing him.

One wonders if Newcastle are in the mix.

Earlier this year, the Magpies were linked with a move for Lee by MARCA.

Aston Villa and Burnley were also said to be keen.

While Newcastle have plenty of financial might these days, a move for Lee likely wouldn’t break the bank.

The player is said to have a release clause of around £15 million.

Lee is a player with major potential. While he was at Valencia, he drew comparisons to Manchester City legend David Silva for being ‘diminutive left-footed creative midfielder’ (via Goal).

Kang-in Lee would make an amazing signing for Newcastle

Newcastle should be all over this.

It is little surprise that Lee is likely to leave Mallorca after two seasons. He has major potential and already has the ability to play for a big club.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Newcastle could lose Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, and Lee is capable of playing on the wing, as well as in the middle.

He would be a brilliant addition to the squad for Eddie Howe. Not only does he have great technical quality. He is also very hardworking and would thrive in Howe’s system.