Newcastle United transfer target Harry Maguire is ready to leave current club Manchester United according to a report from the Mail Online.

The defender is growing fearful that he will have to leave due to a “lack of faith” shown in him by manager Erik Ten Haag.

He wants to fight for his place after dropping down the pecking order, but he is worried that his lack of game time could see him not selected for the Euro 2024 England squad.

United are not desperate to sell him, but with England in mind, Maguire may try to leave in the summer. Newcastle have been linked to the defender as they look to increase the quality of their squad.

Newcastle have massively impressed in the Premier League this season. They currently sit third in the division and look likely to qualify for Europe.

The turnaround has been phenomenal. It was not long ago they were battling to stay in the division. A huge reason for this turnaround is due to their defence. They have only conceded 26 goals in the Premier League. This is the least in the division.

With their defence being so strong, it is no shock to see them look towards a big rival for defensive targets. Maguire, who was called “incredible” by Gareth Southgate, would definitely be a good addition.

The move may not suit Maguire however. With Newcastle so good in defence, it would be a shock to see Maguire get consistent game time.

The English defender will have a lot of thinking to do this summer. He is 30 years old so this will no doubt be the last time he can make a big move.

