Newcastle taking serious interest in Barcelona's Andreas Christensen











Newcastle United are taking a serious interest in Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen.

That is according to Sport in Spain, who report that the Magpies could be the side to make a big play for the defender in the summer as they continue their ascent up the Premier League table.

The 26-year-old has had a promising first year at Camp Nou. He took some time to find his way into Xavi’s side on a consistent basis – largely due to injury. However, he is now playing regularly for the Catalan giants.

Newcastle in for Andreas Christensen

He has not missed a minute in their last eight La Liga games. Unsurprisingly therefore, Barcelona have no intention of letting the Denmark international leave in the summer.

Sport however, reports that Newcastle are the great danger to their hopes of keeping Andreas Christensen. They are following the former Chelsea man closely. And it seems that they could look to make a move at the end of the campaign.

Barca do not want to sell Christensen. However, they may have to consider the substantial offers which come in for their players this summer.

Newcastle have so much potential. And Christensen would be another statement signing – if there was a deal to be done.

He has made nearly a century of appearances in the Premier League. He has won the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League. And he is well on his way to winning La Liga.

He has been described as a ‘wonderful‘ footballer. And he should be heading into the peak years of his career.

Clearly, Barcelona are not going to make it easy for any club to sign Christensen. But if they struggle to offload others, Newcastle may perhaps fancy their chances of securing his signature.