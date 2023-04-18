Newcastle still paying some of Dwight Gayle's wages despite selling him last summer











Newcastle United are still paying some of forward Dwight Gayle’s wages this season, despite the fact he was sold last summer.

That’s according to a report from The Telegraph which outlines some of the club’s plans for this summer.

Newcastle are now one of the richest clubs in European football after their takeover in 2021.

The new owners appointed Eddie Howe soon after arriving and the turnaround during his tenure has been impressive.

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

They went from a relegation threatened side to one that could be playing in the Champions League next season.

They have to be careful about Financial Fair Play though, which could limit their spending in the future.

On top of that, they’re also still paying out considerable sums to players not currently in Eddie Howe’s squad.

One of those is Dwight Gayle, who is still having his wages subsidised by Newcastle.

That’s despite that fact the club sold him to Stoke City in the summer, after barely featuring for Howe.

Newcastle still paying some of Gayle wages

The report from The Telegraph states that, ‘Newcastle have been paying around £200,000-a-week subsidising the wages of players out on loan, as well as Dwight Gayle, who joined Stoke City on a permanent contract last summer.’

The £10m forward arrived at St. James’ Park in 2016 alongside Matt Ritchie after being on the fringes at Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately, despite helping Newcastle bounce back from the Championship at the first attempt, the move never really worked out.

He managed 122 appearances across six years at the club, with a loan spell at West Brom thrown in there.

He was prolific in the Championship scoring 23 of his 34 club goals at that level.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

However, a return of 11 top flight goals across four seasons wasn’t good enough, and he really should have left sooner.

Many clubs would have been put off by the wages Newcastle were paying Gayle, and that might explain the situation the club is currently in.

His move to Stoke has finally provided him the game time he wanted, having started 29 matches, scoring three times and providing five assists.

Eddie Howe admitted he had the ‘utmost respect’ for Gayle, but didn’t start him once during their time together.

Instead, he brought in Chris Wood, who equally struggled in front of goal, but even then he managed just 10 minutes of football under Howe.

