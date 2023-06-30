Newcastle still locked in talks to sign ‘fantastic’ player with Dan Ashworth very keen on him

Newcastle United are still in talks to sign defender Tino Livramento as they look to strengthen their defence, according to the latest reports.

The latest from The Northern Echo is claiming that Newcastle officials are continuing to hold discussions with Southampton to try and get a deal completed.

According to the report, Newcastle’s initial bid of £15million was rejected earlier this week. The Saints want more money. This is due to the fact that Chelsea inserted a big sell-on clause when they sold the defender to the club.

Apparently, Newcastle’s recruitment team are still confident that a deal can be completed. It seems like the two clubs will continue to talk until an agreement is met.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Newcastle continue talks to sign Livramento

It is no shock to see Newcastle locked in discussions to make sure they seal a deal for the English right-back. He has huge potential and could be a potential future replacement for Kieran Trippier.

Sporting Director Dan Ashworth is reportedly very keen on him. He apparently tried the sign the player back when he was working at Brighton.

Sadly, the ‘fantastic‘ 20 year-old defender suffered a big injury which saw him miss most of last season. Towards the end of the campaign, we saw him back and saw glimpses of his quality.

Newcastle seems like a perfect step for him. The club will slowly integrate him into the side whilst Trippier is still at the club. With a lot more fixtures next season for Newcastle there is no doubt that Livramento will get lots of game time.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

It is an exciting time for Newcastle fans. It is great to see them improving the quality in the squad and also preparing for the future as well as the present.

Livramento would be a great signing for the Magpies. The attacking full-back could be a valuable asset. With Southampton relegated, the club can probably get him for a deal cheaper than his value.