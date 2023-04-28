Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes discusses victory Tottenham











Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes says he was expecting to beat Tottenham but they were surprised to win in the fashion they did.

The 6-1 thrashing at St.James’ Park was a delight for Newcastle fans. The Magpies went five goals up in 21 minutes.

The result meant that Newcastle solidified their position in the top four. It also saw interim manager Cristian Stellini sacked by Spurs.

It is a great time for Newcastle currently at the moment, and no doubt they will love to hear the latest comments by Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes speaks out following Newcastle victory over Spurs

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer loves the midfielder and raved over him as he called Guimaraes “absolutely magnificent”.

Fans of the club love the midfielder and he spoke after the comprehensive victory over Tottenham. Speaking to talkSPORT, the midfielder said: “We were expecting to win the game, of course, but we didn’t expect to get five goals in 20 minutes. It was a surprise for us, but I think the team atmosphere is so good.

“Everyone in the team played very, very well and I think we deserved it. Now it is done and our focus is on the Everton game.”

Some may be surprised to hear how confident the squad are at the moment. This shows the winning mentality Eddie Howe has brought to the squad.

Guimaraes emphasises how crucial this stage of this season is as he wants to move on and focus on the next game. Everton are fighting for their lives and it will not be an easy match.

