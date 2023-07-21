Newcastle set to sign player who Alan Shearer called a ‘threat going forward’

Newcastle United have already made one big signing this summer and seem to be closing in on a second.

The Magpies, who signed Sandro Tonali earlier this summer, are apparently close to landing Harvey Barnes.

Fabrizio Romano declared “here we go” on Barnes to Newcastle on Thursday. The move seems imminent now.

However, the Magpies don’t seem to be done yet. There are reports claiming they’re closing in on another player.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that Southampton are close to selling Tino Livramento to Newcastle for £30m.

He is ‘expected’ to link up with Barnes, Tonali and the rest of the Magpies squad, added the report.

Livramento is a top talent who had a difficult season last time out due to injury, but is now fully fit and raring to go.

The 20-year-old impressed for Southampton after joining from Chelsea back in 2021, making 34 outings.

With Saints now in the Championship, it’s the perfect time for Newcastle to swoop and keep Livramento in the Premier League.

The Magpies will be getting themselves a player with a huge future ahead of him, but who already boasts decent top-level experience.

‘Very comfortable at this level’

Livramento has also been praised by St James’ Park legend Alan Shearer in the past.

In October 2021, the BBC Sport pundit lauded the Newcastle target after a 1-0 win over Leeds in the league.

“Livramento continues to look very comfortable at this level,” said Shearer, via Hampshire Live.

“He provided a threat going forward and was solid defensively in the 1-0 win over Leeds United.”

Interestingly, Livramento and Barnes are both part of the same agency, Wasserman.

Hopefully the next few days – hours, even – will see Newcastle make the all-important official announcements on those new signings.