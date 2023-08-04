Newcastle set to miss out on ‘special’ German player after being favourites – journalist

Newcastle have landed a few players this summer but Eddie Howe is keen to land a couple more before the season gets fully going.

The Mags have a big season ahead now with Champions League football to come. For Howe, that means he needs a bigger squad and more quality and depth.

He has signed Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, but the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin have also left. Howe, then, is keen to add a few more.

One player who Newcastle have apparently been looking at is German forward Niclas Fullkrug.

Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

The experienced forward has impressed in recent seasons, scoring on his Germany debut. And writing in his latest CaughtOffside column, journalist Christian Falk has suggested Newcastle have been ‘hot’ on signing the forward.

“For a long time, Newcastle United were considered a hot prospect for the transfer of the German international striker Niclas Füllkrug,” Falk wrote.

“But then came Bayer Leverkusen, who were already negotiating with the Werder Bremen star’s management. There could now be movement regarding the transfer of Füllkrug. With the loan deal of Deniz Undav from Brighton, Bremen now have a replacement for Füllkrug.”

Lauded by Hansi Flick as being a ‘special‘ player after his impact with Germany, it seems Newcastle might have missed the boat on this one.

Newcastle need a bit more

This is going to be a big season for Newcastle but a tough one as well. Eddie Howe needs to make sure his squad is well placed to compete and having depth is key.

Fullkrug is clearly a forward who can do the business. His goals record is a good one but given he’s now 30, it’s not a signing that will be too badly missed either.

Newcastle do need more players though and PIF and Howe face a big few weeks.