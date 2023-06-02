Newcastle serious about beating Arsenal to £22m ace likened to Kevin De Bruyne











Newcastle United and Arsenal are both reportedly vying for Arda Guler’s services this summer.

The Magpies and the Gunners are back in the Champions League next season, after years away.

Newcastle exceeded expectations by finishing fourth, while Arsenal battled for the title and finished second.

Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Both Eddie Howe’s Magpies and Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are now looking to bolster their ranks significantly.

According to Turkish Football, both Newcastle and Arsenal are ‘frontrunners’ to sign Fenerbahce’s Guler.

Now, Karak has claimed that the Magpies are ‘very serious’ about landing the highly-rated 18-year-old winger.

The Turkish outlet claims Newcastle are set to have a transfer meeting with the player’s family within the week.

As both the Magpies and Arsenal have apparently spoken to the family before, this could well be a follow-up meeting.

‘Turkish Messi’

Guler is a player with ‘superstar potential’ who has been likened to Lionel Messi, Mesut Ozil and Kevin De Bruyne.

He has registered six goals and six assists from 33 appearances, of which just 16 have been starts.

This is an impressive competitive first-team tally for a player who turned 18 just a few months ago.

Guler has also won two caps for the Turkiye national team, while his overall Fener appearance tally stands at 49.

Better still, reports suggest Fenerbahce want around £22million for Guler, which isn’t a bank-breaking amount.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Admittedly, Guler may need some time to get up to speed before he’s ready to play regularly for a top Premier League side.

Nevertheless, the potential is there, and Newcastle and Arsenal are aware there’s a potential superstar in the making here.