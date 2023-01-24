Newcastle see loan bid for Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo rejected











Newcastle United have seen a bid for Nicolo Zaniolo rejected, with Calciomercato.It reporting that the Magpies wanted to take the Roma star on loan with an option to buy for £31 million.

The race for Zaniolo continues to heat up. He has been heavily linked with a move away from the Giallorossi in this window. As noted by Calciomercato.It, Tottenham want to sign the 23-year-old, as do AC Milan.

Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

But it appears that Newcastle have also made their move for the attacking midfielder. Unfortunately for the Magpies, Roma have rejected their offer.

Newcastle see Zaniolo bid rejected

According to the report from Calciomercato.It, Newcastle were willing to pay £4.4 million for the loan deal for Zaniolo. The move would then become permanent if he played 75 percent of their games for the rest of the campaign.

Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

That would then cost the high-flyers a further £31 million, taking the overall fee to around £35.5 million. But Roma have indeed snubbed that offer.

It is not clear whether Newcastle plan to make a fresh bid for Zaniolo. And it will be interesting to see if their bid tempts Tottenham to step up their move for him.

He has a huge amount of talent. However, the season has simply not gone to plan for the Italy international. He definitely has the ability to be worth £31 million or more if his next move works out.

Tottenham, of course, are yet to make a signing in this window. So their fans will be desperately hoping that that changes in the coming days.

Zaniolo is an ‘incredible‘ player when he is at his best. So it could easily be a coup for whichever side takes the gamble.