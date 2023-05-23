Newcastle scouting £26m ace who's 'one of Europe's most talented full-backs' - report











Newcastle United have sent scouts to Germany to watch defender Benjamin Pavard, a report has claimed.

According to 90Min, numerous Premier League clubs have been sending scouts to the Bundesliga as they look to bolster their squads over the summer.

Newcastle are reportedly one of these teams. They sent scouts and representatives to Bayern Munich’s stadium, the Allianz Arena, to monitor star names.

The main name the report says that Newcastle were looking at is French defender Benjamin Pavard. For now, they are just scouting the player, they claimed.

Newcastle scout Benjamin Pavard

With Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League, they are now able to sign some amazing talents over this summer.

Few expected the Magpies to be qualifying in the top four this campaign. Now that they have, it is no doubt terrifying for other big clubs around Europe.

This is due to the huge wealth that the owners for Newcastle have. Pavard is a very solid signing for the club should they make a move for him.

The Frenchman, who has won the World Cup, as well as many trophies with Bayern Munich, adds some much-needed experience and talent.

Pavard is ‘one of the most talented full-backs in Europe’, 90Min wrote earlier this year.

The 27-year-old, who Thomas Tuchel called ‘underrated’, is reportedly valued by Bayern Munich at around £26million.

This is not that much for a player of his talent. The fact that Newcastle are already linked to big players shows that they are looking to consistently battle to top four season on season.

It is definitely going to be an interesting summer for all those who follow the club. With another competition added to their season calendar, they need to make sure they have a lot of strength in depth.

