Newcastle reportedly now want to sign striker Steve Bruce has called a ‘top goalscorer’

It was reported today that Newcastle United are now considering a reunion with Brentford striker Ivan Toney next summer.

This was an exclusive by FootballTransfers who claimed that Newcastle’s interest comes at a time when Toney is already speaking to clubs.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

And therefore Steve Bruce’s previous comments on Toney after his Newcastle ‘rejection’ are now particularly pertinent.

The manager was speaking back in late 2020 when his Newcastle side were set to face Ivan Toney for the first time since he’d left.

Bounced back

Bruce explained that Toney had done very well after being let go by Newcastle.

The former Newcastle manager was full of compliments for Toney and his new side Brentford.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images



Bruce said: “He’s done very, very well, he’s obviously had the biggest disappointment in football of being rejected.

“Certainly, he has that burning desire to do well and prove people wrong, and, of course, he’ll want to do his utmost to prove people wrong for letting him go

“He’s had to go away, and surfaced at Peterborough. You have to say ‘well done’ to the kid. He’s done very well. He will be a threat. He’s playing with a lot of confidence.

“I went to see them [Brentford] two weeks ago, and they’re a very good side.

“They sell a centre-forward for £30 million-odd and buy him, and he’s a top goalscorer.”

Newcastle now considering a reunion with Brentford’s Toney

This news comes at a particularly interesting time as it was also reported today that the club have opened contract talks with Callum Wilson.

Wilson has now entered the final year of his contract and the side reportedly don’t want to lose him on a free.

However, if this interest in Toney is correct then it would be a surprise if all of Wilson, Toney and Alexander Isak were all at Newcastle.

Perhaps this would be a positive problem for manager Eddie Howe, but one can’t imagine how it would lead to a happy playing staff up top.

Nonetheless, Newcastle fans will probably have mixed emotions about a move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Even if Steve Bruce’s previous comments would suggest a move is a strong one.