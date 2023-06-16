Newcastle reportedly eyeing £12m gem likened to a young Wayne Rooney

Newcastle United have a huge summer ahead of them and they don’t seem to be wasting any time with potential targets.

Already there have been exciting reports linking Eddie Howe’s Magpies with the likes of James Maddison and Nicolo Barella.

However, there are other players’ names doing the rounds that aren’t quite as established names on these shores but are nonetheless very exciting.

One of those is Rennes midfielder Desire Doue, an 18-year-old midfielder who has been described as ‘France’s next big thing’.

This is according to 90Min, who looked at a number of potential Magpies targets in the middle of the park.

When you look at what scouting websites have been saying, you’ll have no doubt that Doue’s a top talent.

For instance, Breaking the Lines wrote last year: ‘In a mere matter of days, France’s next big thing has announced himself to the footballing world.

‘If you have not heard the name of Desire Doue yet, it is time to stand up and listen.’

Doue is the youngest goalscorer in European competition against Rennes. He scored a goal in the 2-1 Europa League win over Dynamo Kyiv on 6 October.

He then added the third in the 3-0 derby win over Nantes in Ligue 1 just a few days later, with a ‘magnificent strike into the roof of the net’.

‘Sledgehammer to scalpel’

Interestingly, BTL then went on to compare the young midfielder to Wayne Rooney when he burst onto the scene.

‘The frightening thing about Doue is the fact at just 17, he already possesses the physicality to rub shoulders with seasoned pros,’ they continued.

‘His upper body strength is reminiscent to Wayne Rooney’s when he burst on to the scene, what makes treasures like Doue and Rooney so precious is their elegant technique matches their athletic physique.

‘His current role of impact sub means he often gets to flummox and bamboozle tiring defenders oscillating from sledgehammer to scalpel in a single shift of feet.’

Meanwhile, Transfermarkt said – also last year – that Doue is ‘the next super talent emerging from Stade Rennais’.

And arguably best of all, Newcastle could potentially pick him up for a bargain fee. I News reported that his price tag is a mere £12million.

Admittedly, he may need a little time to get up to speed in terms of becoming a regular for a top Premier League side like Newcastle.

Nonetheless, under the tutelage of Eddie Howe and top midfielders like Bruno Guimaraes, he would certainly go from strength to strength at St James’ Park.