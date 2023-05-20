Newcastle reportedly close to signing of title-challenging 'star' player











Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu.

This is according to Turkish outlet Aksam, via Sport Witness.

The Magpies are closing in on a Premier League top-four finish and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Photo by Sercan Kucuksahin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

With that in mind, Newcastle will need to strengthen their ranks to potentially compete on four fronts next term.

The Magpies reportedly scouted Kadioglu back in March and received ‘very positive reports’ about the versatile star.

Aksam wrote that ‘the European giant… is close to completing the transfer.’

Fenerbahce reportedly want €20million (around £17million) for the 23-year-old, who can play in a variety of positions.

Kadioglu has been featuring on both flanks as a full-back and winger for the Super Lig title challengers this term.

Throughout the course of his career, he has also played in central midfield and even as a second striker.

As per Turkish Football, Kadioglu has been ‘one of Fenerbahce’s star players’ this term.

He has made 44 appearances in all competitions in 2022-23, registering three goals and four assists.

Kadioglu is also a Turkey international with nine caps to his name.

Photo by Oguz Yeter/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Our view

Kadioglu seems like a good shout for Newcastle as he’s a very talented and versatile player.

He is a star player for one of the biggest clubs in his country and is a senior international too.

Kadioglu has also played in the Europa League, as well as Champions League qualifiers.

At £17million, he wouldn’t break the bank for Newcastle either.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but he certainly looks like a great option for Eddie Howe and co.