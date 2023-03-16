Newcastle ready to make £35m bid to trigger release clause of Gabri Veiga











Newcastle United are willing to trigger the £35 million release clause for Gabri Veiga, with AS in Spain also reporting that the Magpies are prepared to pay the Celta Vigo star £85,000-a-week.

Veiga is wanted by a number of European heavyweights after a stunning season with Carlos Carvalhal’s side. He has scored eight goals in La Liga, while he has also provided three assists.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Carvalhal has recently suggested to the Guardian that he has not seen many players like the 20-year-old. And it seems that his form is not going unnoticed in the Premier League.

Newcastle ready to make £35m bid for Veiga

According to a report from AS, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all want the youngster. But it seems that Newcastle are looking to steal a march on their rivals in the battle for his signature.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The report claims that Eddie Howe’s men are ready to pay £35 million to trigger his release clause. And they are willing to offer Veiga a hefty contract to come to St James’ Park.

The Spaniard would earn €5 million per year if he moves to Tyneside.

It would clearly be a statement for Newcastle to land Veiga in the coming months. He is an amazing prospect already making a serious impact at the highest level.

He is wanted by the best sides in the Premier League. And it seems that he is going to earn a lucrative deal wherever he goes should he leave in the summer.

Newcastle have done some outstanding work in the market since the new owners came in. And they are building an incredibly exciting squad of players for the coming years.

It would be fantastic for them if they could now add Veiga to the ranks.