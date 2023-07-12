Newcastle plotting £30m bid for absolutely ‘lethal’ attacking talent

Newcastle United are reportedly trying to bring Harvey Barnes to St James’ Park this summer.

Speculation linking the Magpies with the Leicester City star has been plentiful in recent days.

For instance, Fabrizio Romano claimed on Sunday that Newcastle were looking to advance discussions this week.

“Talks are already underway but negotiations will continue in the next days to get it done,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Barnes already accepted Newcastle as destination, deal depends on clubs and #NUFC outgoings.”

The Daily Mail has now provided an update on the state of play involving the Magpies and the England attacker.

Newcastle are apparently ‘pondering’ a bid around the £30million mark for Barnes.

However, the Foxes reportedly want around £40million to part company with the 25-year-old.

This is the same as what they earned from selling James Maddison to Tottenham this summer.

Talks are in full swing, with Newcastle and Leicester ‘locked’ in discussions over Barnes, added the report.

Barnes also has admirers in Aston Villa and West Ham, but he apparently favours a move to Newcastle.

Unlike the other two clubs, the Magpies would give him the chance to play in the Champions League next term.

Our view

We’ve all seen what Barnes can do in the Premier League, and he has earned praise from the biggest stars.

For instance, Peter Schmeichel sung Barnes’ praises on the Premier League YouTube channel in 2021.

“He’s very very skilful and he’s lethal coming in from the left cutting in onto his right foot,” he said.

It’s good to hear that Newcastle are seemingly plotting a formal bid for Barnes.

However, things don’t seem to be advancing that much, and a breakthrough isn’t on the cards just yet.

Obviously things can change quickly in the transfer window, so let’s hope this is the case.

If not, there’s still plenty of time for Newcastle to strike a deal, with the window not shutting until September.