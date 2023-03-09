Newcastle player made it clear he's really not happy with Eddie Howe's decision











Ryan Fraser has made it clear he is not happy with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe ostracising him from the squad.

The Athletic have reported on the situation which has seen Howe order a player he managed at Bournemouth to train away from the first team.

They claim that Fraser has likely played his last game for the club under Howe, although he is determined to force his way back in.

The report says some club insiders claim Fraser asked to leave in the summer, although sources close to the player dispute that.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ryan Fraser unhappy with Eddie Howe decision

The report says that Fraser thought he had impressed in training before he was dropped from the matchday squad for the recent loss to Liverpool.

After the January transfer window, when he might have left the club, Fraser was back in the squad for the next two games before getting dropped.

He has made his displeasure clear to Howe, with the relationship between the pair going sour having been so good when the Englishman first came to the club.

Fraser can be ‘very dangerous’ at his best and Newcastle are short on goals and options in wide areas, but that has not impacted Howe’s decision clearly.

It also does not give the club or Fraser the chance to put him in the shop window, and that will impact his market value in the summer.

It is a bold call from Howe, and the report says that the reason for Fraser getting dropped from the squad has not been confirmed yet.