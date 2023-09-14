Newcastle player has now made big decision on his future, he clearly backs himself to shine under Howe

One Newcastle United player is seen as a top prospect has made a big future on his future in regards to what country he will play for.

According to reports from The Scottish Daily Express, Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson has decided to pick England over Scotland.

The report goes on to say that the player pulled out of the Scotland squad over the recent international break despite being involved for a few training sessions.

Apparently he will not be going back into the Scottish fold and wants to take his time. It now looks like he will turn to England.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Elliot Anderson likely to pick England over Scotland

The 20 year-old looks a very exciting prospect and is one that Newcastle manager looks like he trusts quite a lot.

Despite not starting this season, Anderson has featured in all four Premier League games for Newcastle this campaign.

Both England and Scotland want the player to represent them, but a final decision will not be made until he plays competitively for one nation.

It will be very interesting to see what happens over the next international break. It is only a month away and no doubt Anderson will again be touted by both countries.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle fans are delighted with the talent they have and it makes it even better that Anderson came from the academy.

For now, with the international break finished, the ‘phenomenal‘ player can concentrate on his club and trying to help them battle near the top of the division again.