Newcastle plan to make fresh Mohammed Salisu move this summer











Newcastle United plan to make a move for Mohammed Salisu in the summer, with the Daily Mirror reporting that the centre-back will almost certainly leave Southampton if they are relegated.

Eddie Howe is a big fan of the Ghana international, and has previously looked at trying to sign Salisu. However, the Magpies failed to secure his signature during the 2022 January transfer window.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

And the Daily Mirror suggests that Newcastle plan to make a fresh move in the summer. It is noted that his contract at St Mary’s expires at the end of next season. And it is likely that he will be on the move should the Saints fail to beat the drop.

Newcastle eyeing Salisu

Salisu, like many of his teammates, clearly has a lot of potential. He has been outstanding at times since his £11 million move. And obviously, Howe believes that he could reach another level in the future.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

He is actually one of the best performing centre-backs in Europe’s top five leagues when it comes to tackles, blocks and clearances, according to FBRef. Of course, the Saints have had to do a fair amount of defending during the last year.

Salisu is not yet the finished article. But he clearly has an extremely high ceiling. He has previously been praised for ‘phenomenal‘ performances. And you can imagine that Newcastle are unlikely to be the only side in the running.

Of course, it is an exciting time to move to Newcastle. Their form has dipped lately. But they clearly have a very bright future ahead.

They should be back in Europe next year. And thus, if they do make a move for Salisu, you would imagine that he may struggle to turn them down.