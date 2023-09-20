Newcastle one of several top clubs scouting ‘extremely dangerous’ 19-year-old, £8m release clause

New reports have suggested that Newcastle are one of many clubs around England and Europe who have been scouting Valentin Barco.

Newcastle are now battling with the best clubs for top talent and Barco is one exciting prospect who many apparently want.

According to reports from 90min, Newcastle, as well as Premier League clubs like Manchester City and European clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, ‘have all watched him in recent weeks.’

Apparently, his current deal expires in December 2024. The contract also has a release clause of £8m. Boca are keen to agree a new contract with Barco and this is so that they can increase his clause or even remove it.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Newcastle scouting Valentin Barco

With so many top clubs across England and Europe interested in Barco, there is no doubt that the defender is a top talent.

The 19 year-old has already played three times for the Argentina U20 side and is clearly deemed a player for the future.

The ‘extremely dangerous‘ left-back attracting so much interest makes it obvious to see why Boca Juniors are very keen to make sure the current release clause is removed from his contract.

There is no doubting that Newcastle could do with a young defender to help add some squad depth, but with them signing Luke Hall, a young left-back doesn’t seem like a necessity for them right now.

Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Only time will tell to see if Newcastle make an official move for him. If they do they will no doubt have a lot of competition and it won’t be easy.

It is exciting to see the players the club are linked to now and it is going to be easier to sign top talent if they can progress far in the Champions League.