Newcastle now want ‘unbelievable’ forward with his contract talks moving slowly; five PL goals already

Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of Jarrod Bowen, with West Ham yet to agree a new contract with the forward.

That is according to a report from talkSPORT, which notes that Liverpool are also in the running to make a move for the England international.

Jarrod Bowen has made an unbelievable start to the campaign with the Hammers. The 26-year-old has five goals in seven Premier League games. Only Erling Haaland and Son Heung-min have scored more in the top-flight so far.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

TalkSPORT reports that West Ham’s talks with Bowen over a new contract at the London Stadium are moving slowly. And thus, their rivals are keeping a keen eye on the situation.

Newcastle monitoring Jarrod Bowen

According to the report, Newcastle and Liverpool are both interested in Bowen. It is suggested that the Magpies are long-time admirers of the former Hull City forward.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle, of course, have recovered from a lacklustre start to the campaign to pick up some real momentum. They are flying up the table. And they made a massive statement on Wednesday as they thrashed Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League.

But West Ham are not going to make it easy for anyone to lure Bowen away. He is one of their most important players as he closes in on a half-century of goals for the club.

And you would imagine that it would take something special to tempt Bowen away.

Newcastle may be optimistic that they could convince him to join given the progress that they have made.

And if they could bring him to St James’ Park, it would be such an exciting bit of business. He is, after all, someone Jurgen Klopp has previously labelled ‘unbelievable‘.