Newcastle United have reportedly made Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface a ‘top target’ ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to The Sun, with the outlet claiming the Magpies are considering a move for the in-form striker.

Newcastle have enjoyed an encouraging run of form of late after a difficult start to the season under Eddie Howe.

Howe has guided Newcastle to three wins out of their last four Premier League games while they also picked up statement wins over Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Magpies are planning for the January transfer window as they bid to compete in Europe as well as the league.

And it seems that Newcastle are eyeing a move for Victor Boniface.

Photo by Ralf Ibing – firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Newcastle keen to sign Boniface

The Sun reports that Newcastle are weighing up a move for Boniface as Howe looks to bolster his forward options.

It’s noted that Newcastle scouts watched the striker in action for Nigeria against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique during the international break.

Howe is keen to add some ‘physicality’ to his attacking options and Boniface is viewed as a ‘top target’.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Boniface has been in exceptional form in Germany so far this season as he’s netted seven times in as many Bundesliga appearances.

The 22-year-old has also registered two assists in the league after making the £17 million switch to Leverkusen from Belgian outfit Union Saint Gilloise over the summer.

He’s been described as the ‘complete’ forward by his current boss Xabi Alonso and would offer Newcastle a completely different type of option.

As per the Bundesliga’s official website, Boniface boasts brilliant qualities in the air and has been labelled an all-round forward.

Of course, Newcastle already boast two brilliant forward options in Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

It also seems highly unlikely that Boniface would leave Leverkusen just months after joining over the summer.

But if the striker continues his brilliant form in Germany then he will undoubtedly attract interest from a host of top clubs over the coming months.