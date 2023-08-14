Newcastle now set their sights on signing £55m ‘wizard’ who struggles to understand Dan Burn

Newcastle United are still looking to add players to their very talented squad and reports are suggesting they want to make a loan move for a Premier League defender.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are looking to sign a left-back and this has led them to identify Premier League defender Marc Cucurella.

The report goes on to say that Cucurella is a player ‘of interest’ to the Magpies. Newcastle have been led to believe that the defender would ‘like to make the move’.

The move will be a loan at first, but apparently the deal would include an option or an obligation to buy the player next summer transfer window.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Newcastle want Cucurella

The Chelsea left-back has not had the best of times since signing for the London club for a deal worth £55m initially. It could reportedly rise to £63million.

Speaking in the past, the Spaniard suggested that he struggles to understand some of the English players and this included Newcastle’s Dan Burn. The two played together at Brighton.

The left-back made his admission about Dan Burn to Sussex Live. He said: “I actually understand the non-English guys the best, the likes of Joel [Veltman] and Leo [Trossard], but when Billy [Reid] speaks or Dan Burn, when he was here, it’s been difficult! I remember in one game, Dan told me to duck, when I thought he said touch, and that led to a problem, while in the middle of a game, Billy would call me over to explain something tactical.

“I was thinking, ‘Why is he talking to me and not the other ten guys?’ But I know this is because he realises I find it harder to understand him! We’ve had our interesting moments but it’s much better now.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Cucurella, who has been hailed a ‘wizard’, is no doubt a top talent when at his best and a move to Newcastle could benefit all parties.

The left-back gets a bit of a reset in the Premier League under a manager who is a great coach and has got the best out of the current Newcastle squad. Meanwhile, the club get some much-needed depth and quality in defence.