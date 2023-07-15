Newcastle now ‘really hot’ on trail of ‘lightning’ £50m attacker

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Moussa Diaby in recent weeks.

Football Transfers recently claimed that the Magpies view the 23-year-old as a bigger priority than Harvey Barnes.

Diaby has established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in European football right now.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists from out wide in all competitions for Xabi Alonso’s side last season.

As a result, Diaby has caught the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs.

As well as Newcastle, the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa are reportedly in pursuit of the Frenchman.

Christian Falk has now taken to GiveMeSport to claim that the Magpies are “really hot” on Diaby’s trail this summer.

The German journalist also made the definitive claim that the player “will” definitely leave Bayer Leverkusen.

“Diaby’s club have now signed Jonas Hoffman,” said Falk. “And he’s playing in his position.

“So you see that now they know that Diaby will leave, they want to sell him to get money from this transfer.

“So I think this is also a player who is getting hot in the next weeks.”

Our view

Newcastle have secured one of the deals of the summer so far in Italian rising star Sandro Tonali.

With Champions League football returning to Tyneside, it’s a very exciting time for the Magpies.

At the same time, Newcastle must strengthen accordingly as expectations rise and fans dream more and more.

Diaby, who reportedly has a £50million price tag, would be an outstanding signing for Eddie Howe’s squad.

Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

He’s ‘lightning‘ quick and has been deemed ‘one of the best finishers in Europe‘.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but this looks like an exciting – and concrete – lead.