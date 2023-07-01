Newcastle now preparing an offer for ‘outstanding’ £25m Europa League winner likened to Jack Grealish

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe are reportedly interested in Jesper Lindstrom and they are apparently preparing an offer for the player.

According to Bild, Newcastle want to strengthen their squad and they see Lindstrom as a good signing. They are not the only club preparing an offer, AC Milan are also apparently doing the same.

Lindstrom’s current club Eintracht Frankfurt have already got a value for him. The report suggests that they want around £25-35million for him.

The 23 year-old midfielder has a contract at the Bundesliga side until 2026. Due to this, they are very much in control of dictating what price he leaves for.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Newcastle preparing offer for Lindstrom

The midfielder, who is also very versatile as he has played on the left wing and as a second striker, looks like he would be a great signing.

The Danish international has Champions League experience, something which a lot of the current Newcastle squad don’t have. He has also won the Europa League.

Lindstrom also looks to be a midfielder that has an eye for goal. In his 39 appearances this season, the 23 year-old managed nine goals and four assists.

Indeed, Lindstrom is very highly-rated. He has been praised by many and also been drawing comparisons to Jack Grealish and called a ‘Thomas Muller regen’.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Newcastle want to make sure that they don’t drop down the league due to the heavy fixture congestion they will have next season.

It is great to see them wanting to pick up very talented players like the “outstanding” Danish international. If they can make a couple of signings like this then they will be in a very good position for the start of the season.