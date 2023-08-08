Newcastle now leading the race to sign ‘game-breaking freak of nature’

Newcastle United have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window so far this summer.

The Magpies have bolstered their ranks with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Tino Livramento.

However, Newcastle don’t seem to be done yet in the transfer market ahead of such a huge season.

Speculation linking the Magpies with other targets continues to make the rounds.

Now, according to Turkish Football, Newcastle have taken the lead in the race for Nicolo Zaniolo.

The outlet claims that the Magpies have been in talks with the 24-year-old’s agent over a summer move.

Apparently, talks between Galatasaray and Juventus have stalled over their respective valuations of the player.

Zaniolo reportedly has a £30.1million release clause and the Lions have no intention of selling for lower than this.

In addition, the player has apparently received an offer from Saudi Arabia, but he’d prefer to stay in Europe.

As a result, Newcastle are now frontrunners in the race to sign Zaniolo, as per the report.

Our view

If true, this is a very exciting report regarding Newcastle and one of European football’s best playmakers.

Zaniolo has been deemed ‘extraordinary‘, a ‘world star‘, and a ‘game-breaking freak of nature‘.

The 24-year-old is yet to reach his prime and, for around £30million, he seems like a bargain.

Admittedly, Zaniolo’s injury record over the past few years has been a bit worrying.

Nonetheless, he didn’t have any long-term layoffs and he registered a goal contribution every two games for Gala.

Newcastle are a club on the up. They’re in the Champions League next season and will fancy their chances of breaking their silverware duck.

Zaniolo would be a great addition to the Magpies ranks, where he would link up with his fellow countryman Tonali.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but this is certainly an exciting lead.