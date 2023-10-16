Newcastle now eyeing January move for 24-year-old Thomas Tuchel would love Bayern Munich to sign

Newcastle United are interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah during the January transfer window, with the versatile defender ready to leave Chelsea in the winter.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that Bayern Munich are also admirers of the 24-year-old, who is yet to feature for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season.

Trevoh Chalobah looks set to be on the move in the near future. As reported by 90min, he failed to seal a move to Bayern or Nottingham Forest at the end of the summer window.

The pair remain interested in Chalobah. But 90min adds that Newcastle, Brentford and Fulham are also in the race. And Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Roma complete the list of sides considering a potential move.

Newcastle keen on Trevoh Chalobah

The report notes that Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of Chalobah. So it would not be a huge surprise if Bayern were the team on pole position to sign him.

However, Newcastle can hardly be discounted from any race. The Magpies continue to make rapid progress. And they have now showed what they can do on the European stage, after dismantling Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park in the Champions League.

There is a potential problem for any side looking to sign Chalobah. He has spoken to Mauricio Pochettino about leaving Stamford Bridge. And thus, you would think that Pochettino is unlikely to use him if he can avoid it.

That means that he could be on the sidelines for a number of months before he gets a move away. And that will factor into a number of sides’ thinking given how tough the January window can be to operate in.

Newcastle certainly look set to have plenty to play for by the time the window opens. So it will be very interesting to see if Eddie Howe believes that Chalobah can bring something to the table in the second-half of the season.