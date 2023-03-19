Newcastle now eyeing forward Manchester City sold for £22m











Newcastle United are interested in signing Brahim Diaz this summer, with The Sun on Sunday (19/3; page 64) reporting that the Real Madrid forward could be available at the end of the season.

Diaz has been on the books at the Bernabeu since 2019 following his £22 million move from Manchester City. However, he has only played for Los Blancos on 21 occasions.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Instead, he has spent much of his time on loan with AC Milan, making well over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri. The 23-year-old helped the club to the Scudetto last season.

Newcastle eyeing Brahim Diaz

Milan have the option to sign Diaz permanently for £19.5 million this summer. But Real also have a buy-back clause in place for £24 million. And it seems that he could be on the way back to the Premier League.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

According to The Sun on Sunday (19/3; page 64), Newcastle and Chelsea both want Diaz. Both clubs have been made aware that the Spaniard could become available.

Diaz would be an extremely exciting signing for Newcastle if the Magpies managed to agree a deal for him this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side are definitely going to be one to watch over the coming months. They may well be back in Europe next year. And they remain within touching distance of the Champions League places.

Diaz’s CV at this stage of his career is remarkable. There will not be too many players who have represented Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan by the time they are 23.

There is huge potential there. And it would be a real statement of intent if the Magpies could make him the latest signing to join the ranks on Tyneside.