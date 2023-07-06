Newcastle now considering move for ‘incredible’ 36-year-old who’s won nine league titles in his career

Newcastle United are apparently looking into a potential move for Leonardo Bonucci with Juventus open to letting the veteran centre-back leave in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which notes that the chance to move to Saudi Arabia does not appeal to the 36-year-old.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Leonardo Bonucci has been one of the world’s great defenders for more than a decade now. He has made over 500 appearances for the Old Lady across two spells. And he has lifted the Scudetto on eight occasions. He also won the title once with Inter earlier in his career.

Newcastle considering Bonucci move

Calciomercato reports that Juventus are ready to let Bonucci go ahead of the final year of his contract. However, he is not particularly keen to make the move to Saudi or MLS.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The report suggests that Newcastle have begun to look into whether a move may work for them. It must be noted that no offer has been made for the centre-back as yet.

But the report does claim that the possibility of Bonucci leaving in this window is now more likely than ever.

Newcastle are gearing up for a return to the Champions League next season. They have already made a massive statement with the signing of Sandro Tonali. And there may be more deals to come.

Of course, Bonucci is very much in the twilight of his career. But it would appear that Juve are not going to stand in his way if an offer comes in. And he could still have something to offer.

Obviously, Newcastle would not be looking at Bonucci as a starter. But surely, he could help the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar. And he would bring some much-needed Champions League experience to the squad.

He has had an ‘incredible‘ career to date. Perhaps there is an outside chance that the next chapter could take him to Tyneside.