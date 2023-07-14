Newcastle now confident they can land ‘incredible’ attacking player before USA tour

Newcastle United are continuing to push along in their pursuit of Leicester’s Harvey Barnes and believe a deal could now be close.

Barnes has emerged as one of the top targets for the Magpies as they look to strengthen their attacking ranks.

The Leicester man was one of the stars for the Foxes last year in an otherwise disappointing year. And with James Maddison already sold to Tottenham, Barnes could now be on his way.

And according to iNews, Newcastle believe they’re closing on a move to bring Barnes to St James’ Park.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

iNews claims that negotiations are ongoing over the fee and the structure of that payment. However, there is a growing confidence within the club that Barnes will sign and he is believed to be keen on making the move.

Newcastle hope to get Barnes in before they jet off to the USA for pre-season training and games.

Allan Saint-Maximin could be the big loser in any deal which sees Barnes move to the Toon. The Frenchman is said to be on the market and could be sold to bring funds in to help with FFP.

Perfect signing

With Eddie Howe wanting an extra player in the wider areas, Harvey Barnes is near on perfect for the club.

Barnes is a proven Premier League player with a lot of goals and assists in him. And with a Euros squad to aim for next year, signing Barnes this summer is the ideal time really.

Lauded by Brendan Rodgers as an ‘incredible‘ player for his performances with Leicester, there is no doubting Barnes is ready to make the step up and play Champions League football.

The Mags are set to pay around £40m for Barnes and with Maddison going for a similar fee, there can be few complaints.