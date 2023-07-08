Newcastle United have already secured arguably one of the signings of the summer so far in Sandro Tonali.

Now, it looks as though the Magpies may be closing in on another high-profile player.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle appear to be winning the race to sign Harvey Barnes.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The Magpies are one of several Premier League clubs said to be in pursuit of the Leicester City star.

As well as Newcastle, the likes of West Ham United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are apparently eyeing Barnes.

However, the Magpies have reportedly stolen a march on the Hammers, who had been at the front of the queue.

The Telegraph claims Newcastle should submit a bid for Barnes in the next few days, and optimism over a deal is high.

A deal is ‘expected to be agreed’ despite the Magpies hoping to pay £35million for the £40million-rated player.

The report adds that Barnes is keen on the idea of joining Newcastle, who will be in next season’s Champions League.

Eddie Howe has reportedly made the one-cap England international his top target in attack this summer.

Now, it looks like the Newcastle manager is close to getting his wish ahead of a huge season next term.

Our view

Hats off to Newcastle, whose upward rise over the past 18 months has been nothing short of spectacular.

Back in January 2022, the Magpies were battling relegation from the Premier League, and they looked in dire straits.

However, Newcastle embarked on an outstanding run of form to finish the season in mid-table.

Then, many expected 2022-23 to be a season of consolidation for them, yet they went and finished in the top four.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Newcastle are gaining more and more momentum, both on the pitch and in the transfer market.

Barnes is an ‘unbelievable‘ player, proven at Premier League level and, at 25, still not yet in his prime years.

It looks like this deal is heading in the right direction, so fingers crossed it goes all the way like the Tonali deal did.