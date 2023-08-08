Newcastle not put off by 24-year-old Chelsea player’s £25.8m asking price

Newcastle United are not put off by the £25.8 million asking price Chelsea have set for Trevoh Chalobah and have stepped up their interest in the last few hours.

That is according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which notes that the 24-year-old is on Inter Milan’s radar as they look for defensive reinforcements.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Trevoh Chalobah could apparently leave Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Axel Disasi. Chelsea are not keen to loan him out. But they will let him leave for €30 million.

Newcastle step up Chalobah interest

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Blues’ asking price has not put off the likes of Everton, West Ham and Newcastle. In fact, the report claims that all three have stepped up their interest in the defender in recent hours.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Newcastle have spent plenty of money in this window. However, they have not overhauled their ranks ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Tino Livramento has become the latest player through the St James’ Park door, following Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes. With that, Eddie Howe may be hoping for one or two more additions.

Chalobah would be a smart signing given that he can play at centre-back or central midfield. And he clearly has the potential to improve further in the years to come. Rio Ferdinand suggested that he had been ‘unbelievable‘ after one performance for Chelsea.

That would suggest that if he does move and kicks on, he could be worth even more in the coming years. And that will appeal to a Newcastle side which is looking to keep improving.

So it will be interesting to see if these reports are followed by a bid from Newcastle or one of his other admirers in the near future.