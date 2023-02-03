Newcastle news: Wilson shares 'hand grenade' he told Gordon and Trippier











Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson has spoken about Magpies newcomer Anthony Gordon on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

The striker jokingly admitted he “threw a hand grenade” after spotting Gordon sitting on the table next to Kieran Trippier.

The 21-year-old joined Newcastle from Everton in the latter days of the January transfer window for a reported £45million.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Earlier this season, Gordon got into an altercation with Trippier when the Toffees took on the Magpies at St James’ Park.

Wilson said he decided to wind the two players up about that incident, and both saw the funny side.

“When I met him, I walked into the canteen,” Wilson said, as relayed by BBC Sport.

“He was sitting on the table next to Tripps.

“Me being me, I threw a hand grenade in there like, ‘so when we getting the boxing gloves out then, lads?’

“They both burst out laughing.

“It broke the ice, but them two were talking anyway and you know what it’s like.

“We’re all professionals, so we welcome any new signing.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Good camaraderie

It’s great to hear Wilson share another behind-the-scenes story from Newcastle.

And it’s even better to hear that Gordon and Trippier are getting along, even though it’s not surprising.

It’s common to see opposing players get into altercations during games.

With the stakes so high, players will obviously stand their ground in matches. Sometimes emotions boil over.

But after the match, they’re just bygones.

Gordon and Trippier are both committed, combative players, who wanted to prevail as opponents.

Now they’re on the same side, that combativeness – and talent of course – will serve Newcastle well.