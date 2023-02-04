Newcastle news: Howe names player who could fill in for Bruno Guimaraes











Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has hinted that Elliot Anderson could start for the Magpies against West Ham.

Bruno Guimaraes won’t be available for Saturday’s Premier League game as he begins a three-match ban.

The Newcastle star is suspended after his red card against Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Guimaraes’ ban, along with Jonjo Shelvey’s move away from Newcastle, leaves Howe short of midfield options.

Although the Newcastle boss admits Guimaraes’ absence is a big deal, he says this opens up opportunities for others.

On Friday, BBC Sport asked Howe about his midfield options.

“We have Elliot Anderson, who we really like,” replied the Magpies boss.

“We want to see how he will develop his Premier League career.

“We’ll obviously miss Bruno’s presence and what he brings.

“He’s a huge player, who has done ever so well for us.

“Whenever you lose a player, you have to readjust.

“It is an opportunity for the team to regroup and find another way.

“The timing is really difficult.”

‘Trying to be the best player he can be’

Anderson is a ‘phenomenal‘ talent whose future in the game looks bright.

However, he has struggled with fitness this season, experiencing a series of knocks which have hampered momentum.

Anderson has made 12 appearances in all competitions, for a total 319 minutes of game time.

Howe says the player is past the worst of his issues and should be able to kick on.

“I think he’s ready to start from a physical perspective, for sure,” the Shields Gazette quoted the manager as saying.

“He’s had a few niggles, a few calf problems, thigh problems.

“These were one or two-day injuries which set back his rhythm of training, so I don’t think he’s had a really fluid period.

“I think now, in training, you can see the very best of him, similar to what we saw in pre-season.

“So I think, from a physical perspective, he’s looked stronger.

“Mentally, Elliot’s very strong as well. I think he’s very focused, very driven, wants to do extra every day.

“He’s trying to be the best player he can be.

“I think he’s in a place where he could start games. Whether he will or not, that’s going to come down to him.”