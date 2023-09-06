Newcastle may have made a mistake not signing ‘outstanding’ £40m PL defensive target this summer – TBR View

Newcastle United were heavily linked to a Premier League defender and his performances this season suggest that they may have made a mistake in not signing him.

Reports heavily linked Newcastle with defender Joachim Andersen over the summer transfer window. Despite this and despite Eddie Howe rating the player, he did not make the move.

The Crystal Palace centre-back has stayed in London for the time being but after his performances so far this season, he may not be there for long.

It has not been the best start to the season for Newcastle and they may wish that they had made some more signings like Andersen to bolster the squad.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle should have signed Andersen this summer

The “outstanding” was one who many already knew could play to a high level but his performances so far this season have shown how good he is.

So far this season, Crystal Palace sit seventh and have picked up two wins, one draw and one loss to pick up seven points.

Andersen has been a huge reason for their successes so far. Not only has he been great in defence, he has also been an attacking threat. The Danish international scored a pivotal goal in Palace’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.

His performances have been so good that he is currently the highest-rated defender in Europe’s top five leagues on WhoScored.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Newcastle had a very tough start to the division. They have three points from four games but their three losses have been to Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

The club may feel like they have made a mistake on not signing the £40million valued defender. Perhaps if they had bolstered their defence with some top-quality players like Andersen, who is a threat at both ends of the pitch, then they could have picked up some more points so far.

With the Champions League also on the horizon they will have to make sure they rotate the squad to deal with fixture congestion. Someone like Andersen would have been crucial in helping make sure the quality of the team didn’t drop.