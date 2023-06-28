Newcastle United have reportedly joined the likes of Manchester United in the race for Lille’s Carlos Baleba.

This is according to Voix du Nord, who claim the Magpies, the Red Devils and West Ham are in pursuit.

Newcastle have closing in on their first major signing on board this summer in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Man United are still awaiting their first signing of the close season, and also need midfielders.

The report – as relayed by Get French Football News – claims four Premier League clubs want Baleba.

They mention just three in Newcastle, West Ham and ‘especially’ Man United who have got in touch.

The report also claims LOSC have informed the suitors of a €30million (around £26million) price tag for Baleba.

The 19-year-old, whose contract runs until June 2026, is apparently open to discovering the Premier League.

However, he is said to be conscious of his relative lack of experience in the senior game.

Baleba has only made 19 appearances in Ligue 1 so far, as well as two outings in the Coupe de France.

‘He brings something different’

Baleba only joined Lille 18 months ago, but he has quickly made a name for himself as a top prospect.

The youngster joined the Ligue 1 club from Cameroonian outfit Brasseries in January 2022.

As per Whoscored, Baleba is very strong at intercepting and blocking, and strong in aerial duels and passing.

He also has great stamina and is a good dribbler, and can play both box-to-box and as a holding midfielder.

Baleba has done so well that Jonathan David was eager to sing his praises last season.

“I could tell you I can’t believe he’s 18,” Jonathan David told La Voix du Nord, as transcribed by GFFN.

“We know that the midfield is an important part of the field, especially to allow us to control the game.

“Carlos is young, but he brings something different, which is very good for us.

“He’s powerful, tough, drives the ball very well, can find a pass…”

All in all, he seems like a good shout for both Newcastle and Man United as one for the future.