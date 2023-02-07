Newcastle likely to release five players at end of the season, including Matty Longstaff











The Northern Echo reports that Newcastle United are likely to release five players at the end of the season, including youngster Matty Longstaff.

Eddie Howe’s side are flying high in the Premier League and will be hoping to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle have a League Cup final to look forward to as well and it’s easy to forget that Howe only started his project at the club just over a year ago.

But as the Magpies look to build a squad capable of challenging right at the top of the table, there will undoubtedly be players that will have to head out the door along the way.

And it seems that five players could be allowed to leave St James’ Park for free this summer.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle likely to release Longstaff

The Northern Echo reports that Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Longstaff could all leave for free at the end of the season.

The five members of the squad are set to become free agents at the end of the season and the outlet notes that there’s a ‘good chance’ that none of them will be offered the chance to extend their stay.

Karius was only brought in over the summer on a free transfer but it was mainly due to the fact that Martin Dubravka had joined Manchester United on loan, leaving Howe with no senior back-up options to Nick Pope at the time.

Of course, Longstaff looked set to have a bright future ahead of him when he first arrived on the scene at St James’ Park. But it’s his brother, Sean, who’s nailed down a place in Howe’s side this season.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Matty was described as a ‘brilliant’ talent by his brother back in 2019 but his progress has been hampered by injuries and unsuccessful loan spells over the past few seasons.

If Newcastle want to be competing at the top end of the table on a regular basis, they will undoubtedly have to shift some players from the old-guard along the way.

Howe is doing a brilliant job at building a young, vibrant team in his image and if the Magpies do release five players this summer, they will be looking to strengthen their squad as a result.

