Newcastle in talks with agents of ‘game-breaking freak of nature’ over move

Newcastle United have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window, making two top signings with another on the way.

The Magpies have signed Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes, and appear to be closing in on Tino Livramento.

However, Newcastle may not be done yet. Reports linking the Magpies to other players are doing the rounds.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

One of those has linked Eddie Howe’s side with an exciting attacking midfielder tipped for superstardom.

Hurriyet has claimed that Newcastle are one of several clubs ‘in talks’ over Galatasaray’s Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Magpies are apparently one of two English teams in pursuit of the Italy international.

In addition, two Serie A sides and a Saudi Arabian club are reportedly in talks with Zaniolo’s agent.

The report claims Galatasaray have added several new faces to their squad, but only brought in £5.2m through sales.

With that in mind, they are now reportedly ready to sell the 24-year-old in a bid to improve their finances.

In terms of price tag, Newcastle – or any other suitors – could potentially strike a deal for around £26m.

Our view

There is no doubting Zaniolo’s talent. He is an outstanding player who would strengthen Newcastle’s squad massively.

He has been deemed ‘extraordinary‘, a ‘world star‘, and a ‘game-breaking freak of nature‘. Strong praise there.

In addition, he does seem to fit the Magpies model. At 24 years of age, he’s yet to reach his prime.

Also, Zaniolo is not particularly expensive. Players of his quality have changed clubs for much more than £26million.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

However, there is one potential sticking point. He has suffered serious injuries in the past and has missed a lot of games.

That said, last season Zaniolo didn’t have any long-term layoffs and he registered a goal contribution every two games for Gala.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. It would be good to see Newcastle firm up their interest in such a talented player.