Newcastle hierarchy eyeing player Alan Shearer once deemed 'pathetic' - journalist











The rumour mill has gone into overdrive regarding Newcastle United and potential summer signings.

The Magpies have enjoyed a sensational season, with Champions League qualification very much on the cards.

Newcastle have done so well precisely because they have invested slowly and steadily, bringing in the right players.

Following the Magpies takeover, there was talk of the new owners splashing the cash on marquee signings.

Now, links with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have begun doing the rounds again.

However, Dean Jones has claimed that there actually is “some substance” over links with the Brazil international.

The journalist says “well-informed” contacts told him members of the Newcastle hierarchy “love this idea”.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “The interest from Newcastle does seem outrageous.

“I understand that some people will see the rumours about Neymar joining them and disregard them immediately.

“But there is some substance to this, from what a couple of contacts have told me who are usually well-informed about stories like this.

“I’m not saying this is going to happen, I can’t go that far.

“But I was told that members of the hierarchy love this idea, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they tried their luck.

“It would be a big change to the type of business they have done so far.

“And Eddie Howe would need convincing that it will not rock the dressing room and bring any bad vibes to the place.

“But he knows that every season the club will look to become more ambitious.

“He knows that a player with a massive profile will eventually land on Tyneside. And very few in the game are bigger than Neymar.”

According to Sky Sports, Paris Saint-Germain “would be willing to listen to offers” for Neymar.

‘It’s absolutely pathetic’

From a PR perspective, Neymar to Newcastle would raise the club’s worldwide profile massively.

And it’s not like the Magpies hierarchy doesn’t have the financial muscle needed to make such a move happen.

However, from a squad harmony perspective, bringing Neymar in on an extravagant contract may not be a great idea.

According to Salarysport, the 31-year-old currently earns over £600,000-a-week at PSG.

That’s nearly four times what the reported highest earner at Newcastle (Bruno Guimaraes, on £160,000-a-week) makes.

In addition, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer hasn’t had the kindest words to say about Neymar in the past.

During the 2018 World Cup, the Selecao forward hit the ground after a challenge from Mexico’s Miguel Layun.

Neymar rolled on the floor in ‘agony’, leading to huge amount of criticism from Shearer.

“It’s absolutely pathetic,” he said, the St James’ Park icon said, as per The Mirror.

“There’s no doubting the ability of him.

“But it really is pathetic when he’s rolling around in agony, why does he feel the need to do that?

“It’s been a terrific World Cup, but the one downside is players feigning injury and the diving, it’s a big issue.”

Our view

I reckon Newcastle should steer clear of Neymar. Instead, they should do what Napoli have done.

That is, build a team of players who grow into superstars with the silverware to prove it.

Howe has done an amazing job so far and the Newcastle board should let him continue on this trajectory.