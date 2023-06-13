Newcastle have had an intensive look at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows Podcast about the Magpies’ transfer plans.

The journalist was actually asked about any interest from Newcastle in Victor Osimhen, and while he said that the Osimhen move isn’t likely, he noted that Kvaradona is someone the Magpies have had a serious look at.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Newcastle eyeing Kvaratskhelia

Bailey shared what he knows about the winger.

“You know, they have looked at Napoli, Kvaratskhelia, Kvaradona as we call him, he’s more one they have looked at quite intensively. Osimhen, from what we hear is that it’s going to be hard for him to not go to Chelsea at this point. With Newcastle they are asking the question about a lot of these players, that underlines that they don’t have a £75m budget.”

Photo by Guiseppe Maffia/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Exciting

This is one that Newcastle United fans should be ecstatic about.

Kvaratskhelia may have only been on everyone’s radar for a year, but make no mistake about it, he’s a star.

Described by Jamie Carragher as ‘the most exciting player in Europe’. Kvaratskhelia is a perfect blend of pace, skill, directness and end product.

If it weren’t for Lionel Messi winning the World Cup and Erling Haaland breaking every record known to man, Kvaratskhelia would genuinely be a Ballon d’Or contender at this point.

Of course, getting the Georgian out of Napoli won’t be easy, but usually, the signings that are the most worthwhile are the ones that are the most difficult.