Newcastle have now asked club how much they want for ‘incredible’ striker with 18 goals last season

Newcastle United have made contact with Sevilla in an attempt to learn what their asking price is for striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

That is according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (25/6; page 75), which notes that the 26-year-old and his representatives have made it clear to the Europa League winners that they want the club to listen to offers for him this summer.

Youssef En-Nesyri has been a decent goalscorer during his time in Andalusia. The Morocco international has 53 goals in 155 games in all competitions. He managed 18 strikes in all competitions this past season.

Newcastle ask about En-Nesyri

And that appears to have alerted Eddie Howe. The Sunday Mirror (25/6; page 75) reports that Newcastle are monitoring En-Nesyri ahead of their return to the Champions League.

The report notes that the Magpies have asked Sevilla for their asking price for the forward. Meanwhile, En-Nesyri and his representatives have insisted that they want offers to be listened to.

Much may depend on just how much Sevilla want for En-Nesyri. Their Europa League win means that they will be joining Newcastle at European football’s top table next season. So that may take some pressure off.

But if En-Nesyri makes it clear that he wishes to move on, Newcastle may well find themselves in a strong position.

And he would have the potential to be a really smart signing. He does have the ability to blow hot and cold in front of goal. But he goes into next year off the back of a brilliant season.

David Moyes noted during the World Cup that the runs he makes are ‘incredible‘. And Newcastle are proving to be one of the most exciting teams in the league.

So it will be very interesting to see how the links progress from here.