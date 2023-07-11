Newcastle have now approached Champions League finalists to ask how much they want for 25-year-old

Newcastle United have now made contact with Inter Milan to ask how much they would want for Federico Dimarco in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that the Magpies are in the very early stages of seeing whether a move for the 25-year-old would be feasible.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Federico Dimarco has established himself as one of the best left-backs playing in Europe right now. He played a key role as the Nerazzurri reached the Champions League final last season.

Newcastle ask how much Inter want for Dimarco

And it seems that his form has caught the eye of Newcastle. Football Transfers reports that the Magpies have now reached out to Inter to see what their asking price for the Italy international would be.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The report notes that it is not yet clear whether Dimarco would be interested in following Sandro Tonali from Milan to Tyneside. And it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will follow up their initial approach with a bid.

Eddie Howe’s side have been linked with a number of left-sided players in this window. And that is not all that surprising given that Dan Burn has covered that position since his arrival.

Burn has been a revelation – like so many of his teammates. However, Dimarco would offer a much greater threat going forward. The former Parma loanee contributed 10 assists in all competitions last season. He also managed to find the back of the net six times.

Clearly, a lot has to happen before Dimarco is pictured holding the famous black and white stripes at the side of St James’ Park.

But it will excite a lot of Newcastle fans that the club have apparently made their first move for such an outstanding player.