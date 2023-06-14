Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

According to 90Min, the Magpies have enquired about the 20-year-old winger in recent months.

However, Newcastle are far from the only club reportedly eyeing Williams.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

As well as the Magpies, Manchester City have apparently asked about the Spain international.

Furthermore, Aston Villa appear to be frontrunners and are ‘progressing in talks’ over Williams.

With that in mind, Newcastle will need to get a move on if they are to steal a march for the exciting player.

Williams reportedly has a release clause of €50million, or around £43million.

‘Extremely dangerous on the counter’

Newcastle enjoyed an amazing season last time round, finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

In addition, the Magpies reached the League Cup final, and will be in the Champions League next term.

Newcastle will want to build on their amazing foundations and hopefully get some silverware on board.

To do that, the Magpies need to add quantity and quality to their ranks, so they can fight on four fronts.

Williams is, as per 90Min, ‘one of the top attacking talents in Europe’, and would be an amazing signing for the Toon.

Last season, he registered an impressive nine goals and six assists from 43 Athletic outings in all competitions.

Williams has also won eight caps for Spain and has one goal under his belt for the 2010 World Cup champions.

He is just 20 years old, so he’s nowhere near his prime, and as such can – and should – get so much better.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Football Talent Scout previously compared Williams’ style of play to that of Wilfried Zaha.

He is ‘extremely dangerous on the counter’ thanks to his ‘electric’ pace and acceleration, wrote Jacek Kulig.

Williams is an incredibly exciting proposition for the present and future, just like Newcastle as a club and squad.